Ryan Reynolds Speaks About Hugh Jackman’s Return In Deadpool 3

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the year happened earlier this fall when Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Prior to that point, Jackman was adamant that he was retired from the role after Logan opened in 2017. Regardless, Jackman changed his mind and the result is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films. During a new interview with Collider, Reynolds declined to take credit for Jackman’s comic book movie comeback. Instead, he credited Jackman himself.

“I don’t believe that I’m responsible for Hugh coming back,” said Reynolds. “I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time.”

“Then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time,” continued Reynolds. “And the contents of that conversation… I’ll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it.”

According to Reynolds, it didn’t take much convincing for Feige to go along with it.

“It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell,” admitted Reynolds. “It’s an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. [But] it’s a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I’m really, really super f***ing excited to do this film.”

Because of a scheduling shakeup, Deadpool 3 was pushed from its September 2024 release date to November 8, 2024. Presumably it will begin filming next year.

