James Gunn Shares a Message About the Future of the DCU

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery named James Gunn and Peter Safran as the first co-CEOs of DC Studios. And that pairing may prove to be a game-changer for DC in the months and years ahead, even though it will be a long time before their first projects see the light of day. However, Gunn recently shared a message on Twitter that shed some light on his plans, while acknowledging two prominent fan-campaigns. James Gunn shares.

“Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years,” wrote Gunn. “The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.”

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years,” added Gunn. “But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

The key takeaway from Gunn’s “new DCU” is that he included the animated projects in with the films and TV shows. Up until now, DC’s animated shows and movies have been completely separate from the DCEU. If that’s changing, it could potentially open some interesting doors for characters who don’t work as well in live-action.

Additionally, Gunn neglected to mention the fan campaign to “restore the Snyderverse.” However, Zack Snyder is currently working on Rebel Moon and more for Netflix, so it’s unknown if Synder would be willing to return even if he could. As for the other fan campaigns, Gunn didn’t commit to either of them. Between the two, a new cut of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad seems more likely than reassembling the cast and crew of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Regardless, Gunn emphasized that DC Studios’ focus is on “the Biggest Story Ever Told.” And that doesn’t leave much room for revisiting the recent past.

What do you think about Gunn’s remarks? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: The Complete Peacemaker

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. James Gunn shares. Also James Gunn shares. Additionally.