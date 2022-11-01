David F. Sandberg Announces That Shazam! Fury of the Gods is Finished

It’s been over three years since Billy Batson debuted as Shazam in the DCU. Due to a plethora of changes at Warner Bros., the release date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has moved quite a few times. However, the wait is almost over. Director David F. Sandberg confirmed the completion of Fury of the Gods on his Twitter. David F. Sandberg Announces

Sandberg tweeted out a picture of star Zachary Levi with the caption, “Finished!” The image depicts Levi’s Shazam levitating in a stadium as he holds the magical staff that gave him his powers. Sandberg also mentioned that he would be taking some time off. You can view the tweet below.

Finished! Now for a little time off. #ShazamMovie March 17 pic.twitter.com/ocK9kYXTzD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 31, 2022

Sandberg returns to direct Fury of the Gods after previously directing the first film in the Shazam! franchise. Asher Angel reprises his role as Billy Batson with Levi remaining as his superhero alter-ego, Shazam. Also reprising their roles from the first film are Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou. Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren have also joined the sequel’s cast. Zegler will play Anthea, while Liu and Mirren will star as the villainous sisters, Kalypso and Hespera.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Do you think Black Adam will show up in the film? Leave your thoughts in the comment section!

