James Gunn Says Kevin Feige Was the First One He Told About His DC Job

Earlier this week, director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran closed their deals to take over DC Studios as the new co-CEOs. That effectively makes Gunn and Safran the counterparts of Gunn’s former boss at Marvel, Kevin Feige. It was Feige who recruited Gunn to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, which helped elevate Gunn’s career and led to this moment. Theoretically, they are now rivals. Regardless, Gunn insists that there is no bad blood between them.

When responding to a Tweet that asked if he hates Kevin Feige, Gunn revealed that Feige was the first person he told about his new DC job. He also noted that his Peacemaker star, John Cena, was the second person.

Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (@JohnCena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant & alive! https://t.co/5iiGEWS5Zc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2022

At the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Feige playfully reminded Gunn that he still has to finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before he can devote his full attention to DC. But Feige also said that he would be the first in line for anything that Gunn comes up with. Ironically, Gunn getting fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have been the best thing to happen to him. He was reinstated by Marvel and Disney a year later, but not before agreeing to direct The Suicide Squad for DC. Without that Marvel hiatus, Gunn might never have landed the top DC job.

Given the good working relationship between Gunn and Feige, many fans on social media have suggested that they work on DC and Marvel crossover films. For now, that notion is wishful thinking at best. There have been Marvel and DC comic book crossovers before, but not since JLA/Avengers in 2003. In other words, don’t hold your breath for more crossovers in the near future.

