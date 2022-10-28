Chadwick Boseman’s Family Advised Ryan Coogler on Wakanda Forever

Early reactions are starting to roll in for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the world premiere. Many in attendance cited the emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman as a high point of the film. Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed Wakanda Forever and the original Black Panther, had the impossible task of leading the franchise without its star. However, Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter that he consulted with Boseman’s family for advice on the sequel.

“Chadwick had people who were in his life creatively, as well as family, and we were in close contact with those people, very close specifically with his wife, Simone, and his creative partner Logan Coles,” said Coogler. “We were staying tapped in with them as much as we could, and it gave us the space to create, but obviously we were seeking out their opinion all the time. We’re looking forward to sharing it with everybody.”

While on the red carpet at the premiere, the cast shared their heartfelt memories of Boseman. The actor had a profound impact on those who spent time with him. Even Kevin Feige called it an “honor” to work alongside Boseman via Variety.

“It’s an honor. You know, there was an event called D23 a month or so ago, and Chad was honored as a Disney Legend, and I got to meet his whole family there for the first time,” said Feige. “I just feel very lucky and thankful that I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did. And more importantly, he did at such a young age such a body of work that it will last forever, and generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11.

Are you glad that Chadwick Boseman’s family was consulted about the film? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

