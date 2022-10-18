James Gunn Is In Talks With Warner Bros. For a New DC Movie

While director James Gunn is wrapping up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios, it likely won’t be his final superhero film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran are already in talks with Warner Bros. for a new DC movie. And while there are no hints as to what this mystery movie may be, THR also notes that it may be more than one film. Either way, Gunn would direct the movie or movies if they go forward.

Regardless of whether the deal closes, Peacemaker season 2 is the next project on the docket for Gunn. HBO Max’s surprise hit series features John Cena reprising his role as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The success of that series also led to another currently untitled Suicide Squad spinoff series for Gunn. Early reports indicate that show will revolve around Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

Gunn’s first superhero movie was the low budget cult flick, The Specials, which was released in 2000. He followed that with a superhero black comedy called Super in 2010. However, Gunn’s breakout hit was the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie for Marvel Studios in 2014. Gunn returned for the sequel in 2017, but he was fired from the third movie by Disney in 2018 because social media posts written in bad taste that he published over a decade earlier.

Regardless, Marvel and Disney rehired Gunn in 2019 for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. In the interim, DC had already signed him to helm The Suicide Squad, which is why it has taken so long for the Guardians to get back to the big screen in May 2023. Fortunately, Gunn also helmed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere later this year on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via GettyImages

