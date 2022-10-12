Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The seventh installment in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, has already lined up Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback as two Brooklyn natives who will come into conflict in the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Now, director Steven Caple Jr. has announced two more additions to the cast: Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh.

Davidson will voice Mirage, an Autobot that turns into a silver-blue Porsche 964. Yeoh will voice Airazor, a Maximal who transforms into a falcon. Caple Jr. shared a video of both Davidson and Yeoh recording their parts in the studio. You can view the post below.

Pete Davidson in disguise. 😂 Our cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of @michelleyeoh_official blessing us with her grace🫣 #rotb 2023 @ Cybertron https://t.co/ej24jWXvn0 — Steven Caple Jr. (@stevencapleJR) October 11, 2022

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts serves as a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and will be set in 1994. Additionally, it will feature characters from the Beast Wars line. The synopsis states that the film will introduce audiences to three factions of Transformers: Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

Along with Davidson and Yeoh, the seventh Transformers live-action film will feature a variety of actors voicing robots. Peter Cullen, who voiced Optimus Prime in the previous six Transformers films, reprises his role as the leader of the Autobots. Furthermore, Ron Pearlman will voice Optimus Primal, a Maximal who changes into a gorilla.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters on June 9, 2023.

Photo Credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

