Marvel’s Armor Wars Series is Now Being Developed as a Film

Armor Wars was one of several upcoming Marvel series announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation in late 2020. But when Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con this summer and laid out the studio’s plans for the next three years of the MCU, the show’s title was nowhere to be found on the schedule. Now, we might know why that is. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Armor Wars is no longer being developed as a TV series. Instead, the project will hit theaters as a feature film.

It isn’t clear how long Marvel has been thinking about making the switch. But earlier this month, during Disney’s D23 Expo, the studio released a new Armor Wars logo, indicating that it was still coming out as a six-episode limited series. Last summer, Yassir Lester joined the series as its head writer. However, any additional updates since then have been few and far between.

Marvel was originally hoping to start production on Armor Wars in early 2023. Unfortunately, now that plans have changed, filming won’t start until much later. In any case, Lester is staying onboard as the writer for the movie version. The studio has yet to announce a director or a release date.

Don Cheadle is still headlining Armor Wars as James Rhodes/War Machine, reprising his role from Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers films. The film will adapt the comic book storyline of the same name, which saw Tony Star’s Iron Man technology fall into the wrong hands. However, with Tony gone from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, changes are bound to be made.

As far as we know, Cheadle remains the only confirmed cast member for the project. But given the looming introduction of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, who’s set to star in her own Disney+ series and famously idolizes Tony in the comics, it’s possible that she will make an appearance as well. Cheadle most recently returned to the MCU last year for a brief cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will next reprise his role in Secret Invasion, which hits Disney+ next spring.

