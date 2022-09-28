Paramount Removes the Next Star Trek Film From Its Release Schedule

Ever since the release of 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, the fourth film in the series, Star Trek 4, has had trouble getting out of spacedock. In 2016, J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay wrote a script for a fourth film, but it never materialized. From 2017-2019, Quentin Tarantino, S.J. Clarkson, and Noah Hawley were considered to direct, but all moved on to other projects. Last year, Paramount hired Matt Shakman to direct, and Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet to pen the script. The film was set to arrive on December 22, 2023. However, after Shakman’s exit last month, a delay was inevitable. Now, it’s official as Paramount removed the next Star Trek film from its release calendar.

The latest update comes from Deadline, who specified that Paramount “temporarily” removed the film from the schedule. Deadline is also reporting that a search for a new director is underway. Cast members from the reboot, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and Karl Urban are still said to be attached to Star Trek 4.

The fourth film is part of the Kelvin Timeline, which is set in an alternate universe that diverges from the original series. The first film in this timeline was 2009’s Star Trek. The success of Star Trek spawned two sequels, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Regardless, the lackluster box office response to Beyond is one of the reasons a sequel hasn’t happened yet.

Do you still want to see another Star Trek film? Leave your answers in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: The Star Trek Book New Edition

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.