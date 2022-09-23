Babak Anvari Will Direct Paramount’s Next Cloverfield Film

Way back at the beginning of 2021, Paramount hired screenwriter Joe Barton to pen the next movie in the studio’s long-running Cloverfield saga. There haven’t been any updates since then, leading many of us to wonder if the project was still moving forward. But now, we finally know who is sitting in the director’s chair. Deadline brings word that Babak Anvari has signed on to helm the upcoming Cloverfield entry.

Anvari most recently directed the Netflix thriller I Came By, which premiered last month. He previously made his feature debut with Under the Shadow, which won him the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017. His sophomore film, Wounds, was released on Hulu in 2019.

When Barton first came aboard, it was reported that his movie would be a direct sequel to the original Cloverfield, which hit theaters in 2008. That film was presented as a found-footage story about a giant monster (affectionately nicknamed “Clover”) that attacks New York City. However, the latest report claims that any links to previous films in the franchise are currently unknown. In other words, it’s possible that Barton’s script has become another anthology tale similar to 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox, which bore few connections to the flagship installment.

J.J. Abrams, who produced all three previous Cloverfield films, is also producing the next movie through his Bad Robot banner. He will be joined by fellow producers Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Matt Reeves and Drew Goddard, who worked on the original Cloverfield as director and screenwriter, respectively, are executive producing.

Do you think Anvari is a good choice to direct a new Cloverfield movie? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

