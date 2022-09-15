Director Paul Greengrass Will Adapt Stephen King’s Fairy Tale

It’s only been nine days since Stephen King’s latest novel hit bookstores. And while many readers have yet to get through all 608 of its pages, there are already plans for a film adaptation. Deadline brings word that Paul Greengrass has secured the rights to direct a movie based on Fairy Tale and he will begin shopping the project to studios “immediately.”

Fairy Tale centers on Charlie Reade, a 17-year-old high school student who begins doing odd jobs for his reclusive, elderly neighbor, Mr. Bowditch. When Bowditch dies, he leaves Charlie a recorded message revealing that the shed on his property contains a portal to another world. Inside that world, a battle between good and evil rages, and Charlie finds himself caught right in the middle of it.

Greengrass is also writing the script for Fairy Tale and he will produce the film alongside Greg Goodman. Although King adaptations are often hit-or-miss, Greengrass’ involvement bodes well for the movie’s success. His feature credits include three films in the Bourne franchise, Captain Phillips, and News of the World. In 2007, he received his first Oscar nomination for directing United 93, but lost to Martin Scorsese for The Departed.

King reportedly sold Greengrass the rights to the novel for $1, something he normally reserves for up-and-coming filmmakers who want to adapt his stories. In fact, the practice has become so common that it even has its own name: the “Dollar Baby” arrangement. But King is already a fan of Greengrass’ movies, so that may have played a role in the negotiation process. In any case, King stands to make a “healthy backend” upon the film’s release.

Fairy Tale joins several other King adaptations currently in the works. Assorted films and TV shows based on Salem’s Lot, Billy Summers, The Talisman, and other tales are in varying stages of development. The next film based on his work, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – an adaptation of the novella that originally appeared in King’s 2020 collection, If It Bleeds – premieres on Netflix on October 5.

