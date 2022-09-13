Captain America 4 Director Drops Hints About The Leader’s Role

The Incredible Hulk was the second movie in the MCU, but it also had the longest-lingering plotline. Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns was last seen on the floor and infected by gamma radiation as he transformed into The Leader. As far as we know, The Leader has spent over a decade biding his time. But over the weekend at D23, Kevin Feige announced that Nelson will reprise his role as The Leader in Captain America: New World Order. Now, director Julius Onah is dropping some hints about The Leader’s role in the sequel.

Via ScreenRant, Onah indicated the new film will be a paranoid thriller. He also said that The Leader will be more than a match for Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

“We are all paranoid, and hopefully we’re all thrilled as well,” said Onah. “This is a movie, like the previous Captain American movies, that [leans] into the tradition of this genre. And what’s so great in this film is Sam Wilson has an incredible adversary in The Leader, played by Tim Blake Nelson, this brilliant mastermind who’s always 1-2-3-4 steps ahead. I think audiences, as they watch the film, will never be able to see what’s coming right around the corner.”

It’s possible that The Leader is already making his presence known in the MCU. The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law hinted that someone hired the Wrecking Crew to steal Jennifer Walters’ blood. If said person is a Hulk villain from the comics, The Leader is an obvious choice. But for now, it’s far from certain.

Anthony Mackie will headline New World Order as Sam Wilson, with Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Shira Hass has also been cast as the Israeli superhero, Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

