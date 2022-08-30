Report: Warner Bros. Regrets Releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League

David Zazlav’s stint as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t been smooth sailing for DC projects. HBO Max’s Batgirl movie was cancelled, as was the Strange Adventures anthology series. Even the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series was dropped and shopped to other streamers. Zazlav has repeatedly said that the company has a ten-year plan for DC projects. Whether it will all come together remains to be seen. However, a new report in Variety suggests that studio insiders still regret releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

As related in the report, the lament over the director’s cut of Justice League doesn’t have anything to do with the quality of the film or the rumored $70 million it took to complete. Instead, the studio is said to be dismayed that it failed to satisfy Snyder’s online fans. If anything, the Snyderverse fans are “only further entrenched…in opposition to the leadership at the studio in general and at DC in particular.”

A report in Rolling Stone last month laid out Warner Bros.’ internal belief that Snyder directly mobilized the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement against the studio. It’s also WB’s belief that over 13% of Snyder’s followers were bots. The story even contended that the studio believes that Snyder and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher worked in conjunction to make WB look bad. Whether those allegations are true is unknown, but that was reportedly the internal belief at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Snyder is currently making original movies for Netflix and he hasn’t shown much desire to return to DC or Warner Bros. in the future. However, the Snyderverse fans still campaign for the director to complete his Justice League sequel plans.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was reportedly a best seller when it hit Ultra HD + Blu-ray last year. So presumably WB made some of its investment back from those sales. Beyond that, no Justice League sequels are on the horizon.

What do you think about WB’s regret for releasing the Snyder cut? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Justice League Vol. 1: The Totality



We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Additionally.