Danny Huston Joins the Cast of Rupert Sanders’ Crow Reboot

Fans of James O’Barr’s The Crow were stunned earlier this year when it was announced that a reboot starring Bill Skarsgård was in the works. But now, the movie has landed another supporting cast member. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Danny Huston is joining Skarsgård and singer FKA Twigs in the upcoming film from director Rupert Sanders.

News of the reboot was met with a reasonable amount of skepticism. After all, Sanders isn’t the first director who’s been tasked with bringing O’Barr’s comic back to the big screen in recent years. Several other filmmakers have come and gone from the project ever since the franchise’s last entry, The Crow: Wicked Prayer, went straight to DVD in 2005. Stephen Norrington, F. Javier Gutiérrez, and Corin Hardy have all circled the film’s directors chair. Additionally, actors like Luke Evans and Jason Momoa have pursued the starring role at various points. But in case there are still doubts about this latest version actually seeing the light of day, rest assured that the movie is currently “weeks-deep” into production in the Czech Republic.

Skarsgård is headlining the film as Eric Draven, the first character to assume the mantle of The Crow. In O’Barr’s series and the original 1994 film adaptation starring Brandon Lee, Eric and his fiancée, Shelly, died at the hands of violent street thugs. Sometime later, a supernatural force brings Eric back to life, allowing him to take vengeance on his and Shelly’s killers. FKA Twigs is co-starring as Skarsgård’s unnamed love interest, who’s getting a bigger role this time around.

Huston’s role is still a mystery. But fortunately, the actor isn’t a stranger to comic book adaptations. He famously played William Stryker in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and later starred as Erich Ludendorff in 2017’s Wonder Woman. More recently, he was as a main cast member on Paramount’s Yellowstone for the show’s first two seasons. He has also made several recurring appearances on HBO’s Succession.

Sanders is directing The Crow from a screenplay by Zach Baylin, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of King Richard. Molly Hassell, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman are also onboard as producers. CAA Media Finance is distributing the film domestically, while FilmNation Entertainment will handle its international release.

Do you have any theories about Huston’s character in the movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

