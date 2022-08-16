Batgirl Composer Natalie Holt Reacts To the Film’s Cancellation

Warner Bros.’ decision to shelve Batgirl affected hundreds of individuals who worked on the film for the better part of a year. But even though it’s been two weeks since the film was scrapped, several cast and crew members have yet to weigh in on the fallout from the studio’s actions. This time, its composer Natalie Holt’s turn to address the movie’s fate. In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Holt revealed how much effort she put into Batgirl’s music, and the fact that we may never get to hear her contributions makes the news all the more disappointing.

Holt has almost two decades’ worth of scoring credits under her belt. But her work on the first season of Marvel’s Loki series boosted her profile last year, and even landed her a pair of Emmy nominations for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Eventually, Loki’s success caught the attention of Lucasfilm, which hired Holt to compose the music for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. And it sounds like Batgirl would have been a worthy addition to her repertoire.

“I had written about an hour and a half of music,” said Holt. “I’ve been working on it for a year. So yeah, pretty sad what’s happened to it. I was on set last Christmas, [directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah] really loved Loki and that’s why I got picked to do the score for Batgirl. So it’s a shame that it’s not going to be out there in the world after all that time, like having spent a year working on it. Yeah, pretty disappointing.”

Holt didn’t say whether she had actually begun recording Batgirl’s music before WB cancelled the film. Regardless, it’s worth noting that another recent casualty of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Scoob! Holiday Haunt, is still recording its own music, because the studio already paid for the stage and musicians. Whether or not it actually gets released is still a mystery. But if Batgirl’s music is already in the can, who knows? Maybe Holt’s hard work wasn’t for nothing.

“I think it’s a massive shame,” added Holt. “It’s been a pleasure to work with the people involved, but that’s all I can say.”

Were you looking forward to hearing Holt’s score for Batgirl? Let us know in the comment section below!

