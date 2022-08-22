Disney+ Sets a Premiere Date For Thor: Love and Thunder

It’s been over a month since Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, which means that its streaming debut has finally been set. Marvel Studios has announced that the fourth Thor film will have its Disney+ premiere on Sept 8, designated “Disney+ Day.” Other releases that day include the live-action Pinocchio remake and Cars TV series, along with a Love and Thunder episode of Assembled. This leads into Disney’s D23 Expo convention running Sept 9-11, which should debut more Marvel Studios news.

Thor: Love and Thunder will include an enhanced Imax version with large-frame aspect ratios on certain scenes. Disney just debuted a new streaming poster for the occasion, as seen below:

Chris Hemsworth once again headlined the film as Thor, with Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster on the big screen for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. With her life on the line, Jane seeks out and accepts the power of Thor through his broken hammer, Mjolnir. But while Thor and Jane navigate their awkward relationship, they are forced to contend with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Tessa Thompson also returned as Valkyrie, with Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus. and director Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg.

Despite getting off to a hot start with a $143 million opening in North America, the fourth Thor movie lost a lot of momentum in the following weeks. Regardless, Love and Thunder currently stands at $325 million, which is ten million above Ragnarok’s $315 million from 2017. However, its worldwide total of $720.5 million is far behind Ragnarok‘s $854 million.

Will you watch Thor: Love and Thunder when it arrives on Disney+ later this month? Let us know in the comment section below!

