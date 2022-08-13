Hot Toys Remakes Black Panther (Original Suit) With Newer Detail

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way this fall, Hot Toys brings back the memory of T’Challa with a new Black Panther (Original Suit) figure based on the first film. Featuring the likeness of the late Chadwick Boseman, the figure includes new levels of detail in the suit, enhanced musculature, and more articulated feet for dynamic poses. In addition, he can wield a traditional spear, shield, or carved panther mask.

More specifically, per the product description, “the collectible figure features a T’Challa head sculpt with remarkable likeness, an interchangeable Black Panther masked head, a highly poseable and specialized body to highlight the king’s muscled physique, a newly refined screen-accurate Black Panther’s vibranium weave suit with silver accents and intricate details, iconic accessories including a shield, a spear, a Wakanda warrior mask, and a figure stand.”

Expect the figure to ship about a year from now. He costs $285, the standard price for a basic Hot Toys character. Take a look through the image gallery below for more angles and details on this upgraded Black Panther. Will they be enough to persuade you to buy the new one? Let us know your thoughts in comments below.

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

Hot Toys Remakes Black Panther (Original Suit) With Newer Detail WATCH GALLERY

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.