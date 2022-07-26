Listen To 3 Songs From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Soundtrack

Listen To 3 Songs From Wakanda Forever’s Soundtrack

The debut of the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever packed an unexpected emotional impact at Comic-Con. That’s because the characters in the film are mourning King T’Challa just as fans mourned the actor who portrayed him, Chadwick Boseman. Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” played a big part in creating that somber mood. And now, it’s among the first three songs to be released from Wakanda Forever‘s soundtrack.

According to the video below, Tems’ take on “No Woman No Cry” will appear in the film’s prologue. Presumably that’s when fans will see Wakanda grapple with the loss of their king.

The second song shared today is “Soy” by Santa Fe Klan. It is also listed as appearing in the film’s prologue.

The third and final song, “A Body, A Coffin,” is also from the prologue. It is performed by Amaarae.

It’s somewhat surprising that Hollywood Records and Marvel Music decided to release these songs just under four months from its release. But the move likely came in response to the way that the trailer was received by fans.

Letitia Wright headlines the film as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Newcomers to the cast include Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theaters on Friday, November 11.

