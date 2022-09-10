Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader Returns in Captain America: New World Order

One of the most frustrating loose ends in Marvel movie continuity will now get tied up. When Marvel recast the Hulk, much of the solo movie The Incredible Hulk seemed to get memory-holed, including a tease that Tim Blake Nelson would become arch-villain The Leader in a future sequel. Well, the future is now, and Tim Blake Nelson’s leader joins several new players in Captain America: New World Order. His Samuel Sterns was last seen with mysterious fluid leaking into a headwound, possibly mutating him. Make that “definitely,” now.

Per Variety, Shira Hass will play Israeli superhero Sabra, while Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who in comics becomes the next Falcon. The movie, directed by Julius Onah, hits theaters May 3, 2024.

Onah’s previous film, Luce, told of an all-star Eritrean immigrant athlete and honor student forced to deal with nasty rumors and innuendo about his character. It’s no stretch to imagine he could bring some of that vibe to Sam as Cap.

What do you think about these Captain America casting revelations? What do you think the story might be? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Captain America: Sam Wilson – The Complete Collection Vol. 1

