Thor: Love and Thunder Drops 68% In Second Weekend Box Office

Last weekend, Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off its box office run with $143 million, an opening record for the Thor franchise. However, the news isn’t as good for the film’s second weekend. Today’s final box office numbers indicate that Love and Thunder dropped 68% in its second weekend. $46 million was still good enough for first place, but a $97 million drop is nothing to sneeze at.

Deadline breathlessly claimed “the wearing down of the MCU luster is unfortunately being seen.” This conveniently ignores that Spider-Man: No Way Home was among the biggest hits of all-time, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second highest-grossing film of 2022 with $410 million domestic. Regardless, it does mean that Love and Thunder is now pacing behind Thor: Ragnarok. The newest sequel had a larger opening weekend than Ragnarok‘s $122.7 million. But in its second weekend, Ragnarok had $57 million to Love and Thunder‘s $46 million.

In the long run, Love and Thunder currently has 233.27 million domestically, so it should be able to at least match Ragnarok‘s $315.1 million. But with Love and Thunder‘s current $498.5 million worldwide total, it will be hard pressed to match Ragnarok‘s $854 million worldwide total.

Minions: The Rise of Gru came in second this weekend, with $26 million and a new total of $262.5 million to date. Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing followed at number 3 with $17 million in its opening weekend. In fourth place, Top Gun: Maverick picked up another $12 million, for a new total of $617.96 million total. No other movie will catch it this summer. The music biopic, Elvis, rounded out the top five with $7.6 million, and $106.2 million to date.

Paw of Fury had a dismal opening with $6.25 million in sixth place. The Black Phone followed in seventh place with $5.3 million, and $72 million total. In its sixth weekend, Jurassic World Dominion took eighth with $4.95 million and $359.7 million to date. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris had $520k in limited release for ninth place. And finally, Lightyear closed out the top ten with $1.3 million and $115.4 million.

How do you think Thor: Love and Thunder will do next weekend? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Love and Thunder drops.