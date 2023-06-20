Kraven the Hunter: Is He Good and a Hero or Bad and a Villain?

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is ready to welcome its latest installment in Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming movie following the well-known character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. But Marvel comics fans might be puzzled after watching the recently released trailer. Wasn’t Kraven the Hunter a villain who pushed Spider-Man to his limits several times? Why is he presented as if he’s the hero now?

Is Kraven the Hunter a Villain?

Kraven is considered one of Spider-Man’s most formidable foes.

The upcoming movie will focus on the origin story of the titular antihero, here portrayed by Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson. While have been times when Kraven and Spider-Man worked together, their alliances are usually short-lived as their relationship is typically characterized by conflict and antagonism. As the ultimate hunter, Kraven sees Spider-Man as his most valuable prey, a challenge he is determined to conquer. The J. C. Chandor-directed movie will likely show why Kraven hates Spidey so much. The trailer hints at the beloved hero by showing some spiders. How have they impacted Kraven’s life?

The most iconic storyline involving Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man is 1987’s Kraven’s Last Hunt, a significant arc in Spider-Man’s history. Kraven captures and seemingly kills Spider-Man, taking on his persona and operating as the new wall-crawler. However, the real Spider-Man eventually frees himself and confronts Kraven. It’s unlikely Sony will adapt the 1987 storyline written by J.M. DeMatteis with artwork by Mike Zeck in the upcoming film. However, should it be successful, the chances fans will see a live-action adaptation with the appreciated comic book arc are very high.

Kraven the Hunter is opening in theaters on October 6, 2023. In the story, the titular antihero deals with a plethora of Spider-Man villains, including Chameleon, The Foreigner, and Rhino. Is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe heading to the formation of the Sinister Six? If so, will they be part of the yet-to-be-officially-announced Spider-Man 4 movie?