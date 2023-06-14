What Earth Is Spider-Punk From
What Earth Is Spider-Punk From in the Spider-Verse?

One of the most iconic characters that made their big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Spider-Punk, the embodiment of the punk ideology standing against authority and the status quo. But where does the rebellious Hobart Brown — Hobie for his friends — come from? From which of the many Earths in the multiverse does Spider-Punk call home?

Where does Spider-Punk come from?

Spider-Punk is from Earth-138, where he fights against oppressive regimes, corrupt corporations, and supervillains.

As seen in the recently-released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Punk hates fascist regimes and can barely tolerate any form of authority. His punk aesthetic includes a studded leather vest adorned with a DIY Spider-Man symbol and torn jeans. Across the Spider-Verse is Hobie’s first big-screen appearance, with Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Nope) lending his voice to the character.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Punk clashes with Miguel O’Hara because he intends to let people die in “canon events” to preserve the Spider-verse and subsequently quits the Spider-Society. However, he returns by the movie’s end as part of Gwen’s team to save Miles Morales. The story also implies there has been a flirt between Gwen and Spider-Punk, much to Miles’ dismay. Still, Miles seems to like and admire his cool Earth-138 variant very much.

Created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk debuted as part of the Spider-Verse storyline in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #10 in 2015. The animated movie changed his background story, making him British instead of American. Throughout his adventures, Spider-Punk battles various supervillains aligned with President Norman Osborn’s oppressive regime. He possesses the same powers and abilities as the traditional Spider-Man, including superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to stick to walls. What makes him unique is his Web Guitar, which he uses to blast sonic waves at his enemies.

