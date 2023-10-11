King Conan Joins Mezco’s One: 12 Collective Figures

In the days of high adventure, in the Hyborian Age, a slave could become a barbarian, a barbarian a hero, and a hero a king. Tales of Conan of Cimmeria frequently originate from his barbarian days, but the older years as a powerful monarch loom just as importantly. In the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, that tease of old man Conan on the throne has kept sequel rumors alive for decades. Mezco’s new King Conan action figure doesn’t feature Arnold’s likeness, but the inspiration is clearly there.

Crown of Iron

Though an older man in the face, this Conan figure still has the full muscular physique that any senior would envy. Despite having two capes (one in royal red and the other a big fur cloak) and alternate chest wear in the form of either a harness or full armor, King Conan can look just as intimidating baring his chest. Three different heads allow for two different crowned hair styles, or choose the more free-flowing hair and beard version, unconcerned with flaunting that regal headpiece.

Conan’s arsenal includes his “bastard sword” with sheath, battle axe, and war hammer. A sturdy shield offers some protection while a torch with removable flame effect guides the way. Eight interchangeable hands offer the ability to hold them all, or simply punch evil.

King Conan’s up for preorder now with a price tag of $100. $25 of that is payable on order as a non-refundable deposit. Expect the product to ship next summer.

Take a look through all the official photos below to see the many looks you can achieve with this dynamic, ultra-articulated collectible figure of King Conan. Then, wonder why all the parties involved in the rights can’t agree to come together and give us a movie about this particular iteration of the character. Old Man Arnold still has a decent physique.