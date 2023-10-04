Adidas Launches New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collection

Active footwear brand Adidas is teaming up with Marvel and Sony for a collection of shoes and apparel based on Insomniac Games‘ hotly anticipated release Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5.

As reported on Marvel.com, the Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection has a slick visual theme that symbolizes both characters by showing the pattern of the Advanced Suit being taken over by Venom’s black ooze. The collection includes sneakers and football cleats, plus sweats and compression tights.

The Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection is timed to be available for purchase online and from retail locations on the same day that Marvel’s Spider-Man is released, October 20. PlayStation Plus members will also be eligible to purchase the collection’s Ultra 4D Advanced sneakers in advance.

What is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 about?

Following Insomniac Games’ acclaimed 2018 title Marvel’s Spider-Man and its 2020 spin-off featuring Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow players to take control of two different heroes who share the mantle of Spider-Man: Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The two will contend with classic villains from Marvel comics, such as Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard, and of course the threat of Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, like the prior games in the series, lets players use Spidey’s webs to swing through the heart of Manhattan, but also expands into fully-explorable versions of Queens and Brooklyn as well, making the updated map roughly twice the size of the original. The new game also introduces Web Wings, a dynamic that gives the playable characters a new method of moving around the city.

The game’s partnership with Adidas goes both ways, so gamers may notice the New Yorkers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wearing some branded apparel of their own.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on Friday, October 20, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.