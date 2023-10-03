Dungeons & Dragons developer Wizards of the Coast has announced plans to bring the TTRPG into high-needs classrooms.

In a press release today, Wizards of the Coast detailed its plan to aid classrooms through a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Through an application on the AdoptAClassroom website, teachers can apply to receive one of 200 $100 rewards to pay for expenses in 4-12 grade classrooms. Winners also receive an official D&D library, including:

Player’s Handbook

Dungeon Master’s Guide

Monster Manual

Candlekeep Mysteries

D&D Essentials Kit

D&D Campaign Cases – both Creatures and Terrain

D&D Afterschool Club Kit, including a copy of D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

Why Dungeons & Dragons supports education

AdoptAClassroom.org executive director Ann Pifer explained the plight many teachers face in funding their classrooms. “Teachers spend an average of $860 of their own money on school supplies for their students each year,” Pifer explained. “Teachers shouldn’t have to spend so much out-of-pocket to ensure their students have the materials they need to learn. We are grateful to have partners like Dungeons & Dragons who step up to support educators and help equip students with the tools and materials they need to thrive in school.”

Cynthia Williams, President of Wizards of the Coast, noted how D&D teaches children important life skills. “Dungeons & Dragons is more than just a roleplaying game that brings us together in our social lives,” Williams said. “It is a powerful learning tool that can be used inside and outside the classroom, offering social, emotional, and creative benefits. Through our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we are hoping to provide teachers the resources they need to offer fun and engaging ways to empower students.”

Wizards of the Coast has also created resources for teachers wanting to bring D&D to their students. The official Dungeons & Dragons Educator Resources page offers teachers free PDF files detailing how to run a D&D campaign for students. It contains more child-friendly rules and characters and D&D-based curriculum.

The Dungeons & Dragons/AdoptAClassroom.org giveaway is open for registration now.