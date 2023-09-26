The Marvels Star in Marvel Move’s First Virtual Race

The interactive fitness application Marvel Move is expanding with the addition of virtual races — the first of which stars the lead characters of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film The Marvels.

Last month, Zombies, Run! co-creator Six to Start launched Marvel Move in the redesigned ZRX app. The “interactive fitness adventure” allows users to experience various original Marvel stories by running, jogging, or walking. Now, Six to Start and Marvel Entertainment are adding virtual races to the mix as well.

How to run in Marvel Move’s first virtual race

According to Marvel, Marvel Move’s virtual races are “just like a real-world 5K or 10K race, but you can run them wherever, whenever, and however you choose.” The first virtual race is titled The Marvels: Flerken Race. In the three-part story, runners play a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who “must team up with Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — aka The Marvels — in a wild adventure!”

The Marvels: Flerken Race begins with two “special training workouts” and concludes with a 5K/10K race. The first training workout is available today, September 25. The second launches next Monday, October 2. The final race begins on Monday, October 9. All three parts will continue to be available within Marvel Move, so there’s no need to complete them right away. However, Marvel says runners should complete the race if they plan on attending New York Comic Con this year. Those who finish The Marvels: Flerken Race and show their ZRX app at the Marvel booth will be given a free exclusive pin featuring artwork by Doaly.

What is The Marvels: Flerken Race about?

“When feisty flerkens rampage through a busy Super Hero convention, you’ll be side-by-side with three powerful heroes to prevent an intergalactic conflict between the Kree and Skrulls, and contain these adorable tentacled terrors,” an official description for The Marvels: Flerken Race reads.

The virtual race stars the voice of Sandra Saad, who reprises her role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel from the video game Marvel’s Avengers and the animated series Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Amanda Mahr and Marquita Richardson also star as the voices of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Photon, respectively.

“I have a lot of love for Ms. Marvel, so to get to work with her — and the powerhouses that are Captain Marvel and Photon — was a dream come true!” said The Marvels: Flerken Race writer Kim Richards. “I saw a lot of myself in her; a dorky forever-teen overflowing with passion for nerdy things, while navigating life as a mixed race POC growing up in a Western country. Writing this adventure was basically my love letter to Ms. Marvel, and a lot of my favorite things — cats, comic book conventions, and love on the battlefield!”

On that note, the pin giveaway won’t be Marvel Move’s only presence at NYCC. The creators of the interactive workout app will also be on hand for a panel on Sunday. October 15, at 10:30 a.m. in room 408. The aforementioned Saad will appear as a special guest, as will comic book writer Meghan Fitzmartin.

The Marvels opens in theaters on Friday, November 10.