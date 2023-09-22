Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoiler Figures Lead Marvel PulseCon Reveals

Due to the massive amount of secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, even Hasbro couldn’t get sneak peeks in time for certain movie characters to come out. The initial figure, therefore, featured just the obvious characters we knew: Spidey, Doctor Strange, and J. Jonah Jameson. Now, however, the team has finally had time to do the movie justice.

Swinging in

Revealed today at PulseCon, a basic figure wave will include MCU Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), Sandman, MJ, and Matt Murdock. All the Spideys include alternate masked heads, while MJ includes Doctor Strange’s box, and Murdock comes with his cane and the brick. These are up for preorder now.

Two deluxe boxed villains will arrive to order in a couple of weeks. Green Goblin includes his glider and classic mask, as well as his new look. Doc Ock features bendy tentacles, including opening claws and flat support claws. The team hinted that Lizard and Electro might be coming even further down the line — they know there’s more to do. (No mention of Tom Hardy’s Venom, though.)

Red Widow won the fan vote and will be made. The first comic-based wave will feature a translucent Void build-a-figure, and include Crystar, Savage Namor, Namorita, Black Panther, Power Princess, Justice, and Vision. This wave will be available to preorder on October 3. Void features lots of all-new parts, and all eight limbs, though not all of them will feature full articulation

Take a look at the official images and screencaps below.