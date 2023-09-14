Captain America: Sam Wilson Stars in New Short Story Anthology Book

Titan Books has announced Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson, a new Marvel Original Anthology from an all-star lineup of Black American writers.

Per Marvel, Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson is “the first prose book starring Sam Wilson, the first Black American super hero in mainstream comic books.” Due to arrive in bookstores next June, this “action-packed” collection of short stories will “see Sam Wilson prove he is ready to carry the shield as he faces Skrulls, Sabretooth, Kingpin, and other infamous villains.”

The writers contributing stories to The Shield of Sam Wilson include urban fantasy/sci-fi author Kyoko M, fantasy author L.L. McKinney, crime writer Gary Phillips, sci-fi author Sheree Renée Thomas, comic book creator Alex Simmons, horror/mystery writer Nicole Givens Kurtz, and more. Jesse J. Holland will edit the book, having previously done the same for Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda (another Marvel prose anthology).

Check out the cover art for Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson below:

Sam Wilson’s Marvel history, from the Falcon to Captain America

Created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan, Sam Wilson first appeared as the Falcon in 1969’s Captain America #117. The Falcon became a longtime ally to the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, before eventually succeeding him. Sam became the new Captain America in 2014. He relinquished the tile a few years later, though once again suited up as the Star-Spangled Man in 2021, opting to share the mantle with Steve.

Meanwhile, actor Anthony Mackie has portrayed Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade. He debuted as the Falcon in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Mackie’s Sam Wilson eventually followed in the footsteps of his comic-book counterpart, becoming the new Captain America in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie will lead the charge in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, which is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson goes on sale June 11, 2024 from Titan Books. The Marvel Original Anthology release is currently available for pre-order.