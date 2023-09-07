Worlds of Marvel Restaurant Comes Aboard Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Lines, the themed sea vacation packages based on Disney properties, will bring a restaurant experience based on favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the fleet’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

As seen in a report from Marvel, the Disney Treasure will be sailing the sea beginning in late 2024. Part of the cruise’s rotational dining system, “Worlds of Marvel” will bring an immersive experience including Avengers-style entertainment and a menu which is likewise inspired by Marvel franchises. Spider-Man himself will be there to interact with the guests onboard.

Marvel’s heroes entertain guests on Disney cruises

The Disney Treasure is preceded by the Disney Wish, the first ship to celebrate Worlds of Marvel, which launched in 2022. The performances on the Disney Wish focused on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with a presentation showing off Pym technology right on diners’ tables. The dishes served included African-inspired “Wakandan” pork chops and a chicken schnitzel dish said to be from the MCU’s fictional nation of Sokovia.

Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Treasure will also bring a special experience for kids with the Marvel Super Hero Academy, “where young Super Heroes will train alongside the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.”

The Disney Treasure’s first voyage is planned to depart from Florida on December 21, 2024, and to sail for seven nights to the Eastern Caribbean. Reservations will be accepted beginning this month.

Disney Cruise Lines have long been a staple of the company’s in-person entertainment, alongside the famed Disney Parks in locations around the world. Since The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel in 2009, superheroes from the classic comics and their many adaptations have been appearing in attractions like Avengers Campus, a part of Disney California Adventure and other Disney park locations devoted to Marvel.