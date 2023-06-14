The Iceman Cometh to Diamond Select Marvel Figures

By Luke Y. Thompson

Summer’s approaching, so what better way to spruce up your collection than with some ice? Iceman, that is, of the X-Men, skidding into comic and specialty stores this week as a new Diamond Select Marvel action figure. One of the more popular X-Men due to his also being one of Spider-Man’s Amazing Friends in animated form, Bobby Drake is a clear choice for toy collectors … literally.

We See Right Through Him

Cast in translucent plastic, this Iceman looks set to freeze his foes, and look extra-cool doing it. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue and sculpted by May Thamtarana, Iceman comes with an ice slide diorama base, and interchangeable parts. Among those are swappable heads — bald or hairy — and interchangeable belts. Big and bulky, or stylized with an “X”? Your choice.

Iceman runs around $29.99, and is in 7-inch scale, so he’ll play well with McFarlane DC figures. He could also, in a pinch, serve as an army builder for ice-powered characters in any line — even Frozen’s Elsa could conjure someone like this if needed.

Diamond has made plenty of Spider-Man figures in the past, so now the real question is: will they make a Firestar to complete the vintage animation trio? Or is Iceman strictly viewed through the lens of his more mutant brethren? More X-Men figures never hurt, for sure.

Take a look at more images and angles on Iceman in the gallery below. Then stay cool till he arrives at your favorite retailer for purchase, which should be any moment now.

