Toy Review: DC Direct DCeased Figures From McFarlane

When DC Collectibles unceremoniously shuttered their toy division, more than a few releases ready for market got put on hold. Then, with McFarlane taking over the DC toy license and making 7-inch figures, the niche appeared filled. Lo and behold, DC Direct returned as a brand under the McFarlane Toys umbrella. It mostly seems to deal in statues and the like, but has also put out some of the DC Direct action figures that were on the schedule before the fold. Like DCeased.

Based on the Elseworlds storyline that saw superheroes get zombified by a techno-organic virus, the figures are basically repaints of previous DC Essentials figures with new headsculpts. They are some killer headsculpts, though.

Here’s how you know they went into production pre-McFarlane: Red Hood comes with guns, something Warner Bros. bans nowadays. Curiously, he’s the only figure in the line to do include weapons. Deathstroke has an empty holster, and Nightwing lacks batons. As such, and because his battle damage doesn’t necessarily scream “infected,” he may become extra desirable as a Red Hood to display with other DC figures.

From the back, however, they look normal, save some blood on Supergirl’s cape.

The DC Essentials buck is a good one; muscular but not He-Man level, with decent articulation, though like many McFarlanes, it does expose the ball joints at the wrists and ankles a little more than pure aestheticians might like. Compared to a McFarlane, the physique feels less comic-booky, more actual athlete in spandex.

Ostensibly in 7-inch scale as well, they run a bit smaller. Definitely too tall for Marvel Legends, they look best next to wrestling figures, which typically use a 6.5 inch scale.

To a collector who already has the unbloodied Essentials figures, these might be, well, whatever the opposite of essential is. (DC Disposables?) If you missed those, however, these are some nice figures. The blood splatter looks the right shade of dark, and details on the heads get gnarly, like Nightwing’s massive headwound. Or Harley’s clawed face.

The typical price point for these is around $30, which is more than McFarlane’s typical $20. In part, you’re paying for fancier packaging, including the usual DC Direct inserts that can double as diorama backdrops. These depict one of two groupings of figure-inspired artwork, each time in a color reflecting the character they come with.

The artwork collages come from the full color pictures on the box’s side panel. Generally McFarlane would put that picture on a trading card instead.

One issue with the aesthetics that I assume is unavoidable legalese: they’re not just stamped with a TMP copyright now. There’s also white-printed CE lettering on the back of the leg. It’s unsightly, and probably mandatory. Still…ugh.

Curiously, this seems only an issue on the males.

With his general love of zombie horror, one has to imagine Todd McFarlane would have made versions of these figures eventually. ‘Twas easier for him since they already basically existed, just waiting for a release. And while they’ll fit better with a DC Direct collection, loose collectors will find they fit decently with the new McFarlane figures too. Are they worth the extra price? Depends how much you prefer a smoother figure body.

Take a look through all our images below, and decide for yourself. Let us know your thoughts in comments.

Recommended Reading: DCeased Hardcover

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.