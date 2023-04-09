Disney’s Star Tours Adds New Star Wars Destinations In 2024

The Star Wars news coming out of Star Wars Celebration Europe hasn’t stopped yet! Via Gizmodo, Disney has announced that the first Star Wars theme park ride, Star Tours, is getting a new update in 2024 at three of Disney’s parks. That includes the original Star Tours at Disneyland in Anaheim, the sister attraction at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, and Disneyland Paris.

At Celebration, Disney Imagineer Galaxy’s Edge lead Scott Trowbridge said “2024 is going to be a great year for traveling on Star Tours.” However, Trowbridge did not reveal which locations will be added to the ride.

Gizmodo speculates that the lack of details means that the locations will be from some of the upcoming Disney+ original series. More specifically, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte. However, given the importance of Mandalore on The Mandalorian, that planet also seems like a likely Star Tours destination.

Star Tours opened in 1987 as the first Star Wars collaboration between Disney and George Lucas. The original ride put fans on a space cruiser flown by a droid named Captain “Rex” RX-24. Rex’s disrupted flight path took riders into an asteroid field, and finished after a Death Star run. In 2011, the attraction was revamped as Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, which added more worlds and different variations on the ride. New destinations were also added as additional Star Wars movies were made.

