Dungeons & Dragons Figures Complete Movie Team, Add Beasts

For anyone concerned that Hasbro might not complete the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves adventure party, rest easy. Dungeons & Dragons figures of noble paladin Xenk (Rege-Jean Page) and shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) will join the toy line later this spring. And that’s not all. The panther-like displacer beast they face in Forge’s arena will also see toy form as a $44.99 deluxe creature. This leaves Sofina, the red wizard and primary villain of the movie, as the only major character not announced by Hasbro yet.

The line’s also branching out into game-inspired figures. This includes a brown owlbear with new head sculpt, and the all-new Xanathar, with pile of gold base and fishbowl with Sylgar the fish. Expect all three creatures, including the displacer beast, in the fall.

Habsro’s popular dicelings — multi-sided dice that transform into monsters — will add four new offerings. The clear blue displacer beast, green dragon, owlbear, and mimic hit stores this summer, at an affordable $13.99 each.

Take a look through all the official images below for a clearer picture of all the new announcements. Is there anything else you’d like to see join the line? What creatures or characters from the games should some next on Hasbro’s agenda? Let us know what your favorites are in comments.

Recommended Reading: Dungeons & Dragons: Fell’s Five

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.