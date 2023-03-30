After the first Spider-Verse movie, it took quite a while to get action figures in the Marvel Legends style, with the available toys initially skewing towards kids. Now that the original is a smash with adults, kids, and even the Oscars, Hasbro‘s hitting the ground early. Some of the Across the Spider-Verse figures already leaked to stores, but today the company officially revealed images of the complete first wave.

In a move that may test the waters for future Marvel Legends lines, this one doesn’t include build-a-figure parts. Instead, it includes an oversized figure sold separately. That’s more strain on the wallet, since the regular figures still go for $24.99 apiece and the big figure $58.99. However, the figures do include movie-specific packaging, artwork, and even the blister cards that other Marvel Legends mostly phased out. Included in the wave: Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Jessica Drew, Spider-Man 2099, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, The Spot, and a deluxe boxed Cyborg Spider-Woman.

Miles and Gwen include swappable heads, while most of the others have swap-out hands. The Spot comes with the best accessory — two spot portals, with a “floating” effect, that have bits of Miles sticking out.

All of these figures should hit stores officially April 10, but you may find them on some shelves already. Take a look though the gallery below for close-ups of everyone in the line.

Which one is your favorite? And do you like the option of buying the bigger figure by itself? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.