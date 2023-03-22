Kang the Conqueror Enters the Hot Toys Realm With New Figure

He’s an interesting man, this Kang. And he’d better be, since he’s going to be the major villain, pun intended, of the next whole phase of Marvel movies. When first we encountered a variant of him, as He Who Remains, he was just a guy in a purple coat with an apple. Not necessarily a look conducive to a high-end toy. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, however, he brought the full on caped armor and power blasts. This version now enters the Hot Toys realm, with light-up features and rolling eye effects.

From the official description, “Skillfully crafted based on the image of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, a newly developed head sculpt with LED light-up eyes and face that accentuates his unique ability, specialized body to reflect his physique, beautifully tailored outfit in metallic tone with sculpted armors and fabric cape, effect accessories in translucent blue to recreate his power-using look, and a figure stand for display.”

Even with the fancy bonus light-up head, he still fetches the standard Hot Toys price of $285. If there’s such a thing as a bargain with numbers like that, he “remains” one. Slightly.

Take a look at a full gallery of images below. Get a sneak peek of a possible future MODOK too! Then let us know what you think in comments!

Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror

