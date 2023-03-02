McFarlane Toys Brings Back Movie Maniacs, But Very Differently

Movie Maniacs used to be a groundbreaking, signature line for McFarlane Toys. Though there had been isolated merchandise before, it was the first mass retail line to do action figures of R-rated horror icons like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface. While it expanded occasionally to action movies like Robocop and Shaft, horror remained the main focus. Almost everything NECA does today is an expansion of what Movie Maniacs used to do.

Now Movie Maniacs is coming back, and…it’s not that. Actually, it’s not even confined to movies any more. The new iteration is themed to Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, and includes not just TV shows, but decidedly non-maniacal, non R-rate characters too. If early information is correct, it’s not even the same scale. These are 6-inch rather than 7-inch. And while the older figures were somewhat pre-posed, but still ostensibly action figures, these officially come with the label of “posed figure.” So probably no articulation at all.

The first wave lineup includes Ted Lasso (apparently one of Todd McFarlane’s favorite shows), The Wicked Witch of the West, Harry Potter, and Bugs Bunny as Superman. Each figure comes with a diorama base, a backdrop card with plastic bracers for the top and bottom, and a mystery accessory. Standard retail price looks to be $24.99. (Note: Superhero Hype is affiliate partners with Entertainment Earth, and may earn fees for purchases made through links.) Take a look at full product images of wave 1 below.

What do you make of this new take on Movie Maniacs? Let us know in the comments down below!

Recommended Reading: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: The Illustrated Edition

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.