First Look: Diamond Select Animated-Style Moon Knight Statue

It’s still unclear when fans might get to see Moon Knight again in live-action. Or indeed, if we will. But as far as collectibles go, we’ll see one for preorder as soon as tomorrow, when Diamond Select‘s new animated-style Moon Knight statue begins preorders. With a big head — all the better to accommodate all the folks inside it — and short stature, this version uses Skottie Young’s art as a basis. It stands 3-1/4 inches tall, but aspires to mightiness. We here at Superhero Hype are delighted to present the exclusive first look at the dissociative dynamo.

The official description follows. “A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Fist of Khonshu has never been cuter! Marc Spector, the Moon Knight, is ready for action in this 3 ¼” tall statue, inspired by the “Young Marvel” cover artwork of Skottie Young. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!”

Expect this guy to run you $60, and ship sometime in the fall. Maybe by then we’ll know if Oscar Isaac will ever suit up again. Preorders begin Feb 17 at Diamondselecttoys.com, and probably your other favorite online retailers as well.

What do you think of this different take on Moon Knight? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Moon Knight by Lemire & Smallwood

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.