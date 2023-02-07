Build Rivendell in The Lord of the Rings LEGO

It’s been a while since LEGO went to Middle-earth, but they’ve come back big. And just in case anyone worried, the Middle-earth of The Lord of the Rings movies, not Amazon’s Rings of Power. In a big $500 set with over 6,000 pieces, LEGO’s Rivendell allows builders to recreate the forming of the Fellowship, with minifigs of all nine ready to sit around the table or go off on their quest. In addition, the set includes Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, two additional elves and Gloin the dwarf.

Per official press release, the set build consists of three parts:

Section one, featuring:

• The Council Ring – complete with a semicircular ring of chairs for the council and the plinth where the ring is first revealed and the Fellowship discuss how to destroy it

• Frodo’s Bedroom – with a desk and chest where the young hobbit recovers following his rescue by Arwen from the hands of the Nazgûl, before being reunited with Bilbo

• Elrond’s study – with famous paintings from the history of Middle–earth

Section two, featuring:

• An elven tower – featuring five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past

Second three, featuring:

• Gazebo, river and bridge – to recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

The $500 set will be available in LEGO stores and online starting March 8, with preorders available for VIP members up to three days earlier. Check out the plethora of pictures below for a sense of how epic this setting will look. Do you plan to buy one? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.