McFarlane Toys Introduces a Classic Robin Figure, as an Exclusive

When it comes to figure choices, McFarlane Toys likes modern styles a lot. And especially the hyper-detailed styles of artists like Greg Capullo, who seem inspired by Todd McFarlane himself. These generally make for cool toys, but when a company owns the entirety of the DC Comics action figure license, there’s a responsibility there to cover some of the more classic looks as well. The company is very fond of Dick Grayson as Nightwing, but this time they’ve made him as classic Robin.

Fortunately, or not, depending on one’s perspective, this Robin will be a McFarlane Toys online store exclusive. So no excess hunting at Walmart; just hope the company stocks ample supplies online. He’s launching for preorder in February 7.

He’s not quite the Bob Kane/Dick Sprang design, as both tended to draw him with hair brushed back or to the sides rather than down. But it’s definitely the old costume, the one Burt Ward’s TV outfit was inspired by. And the sculpt makes Master Grayson look like more of a boy wonder than a Teen Titan.

The fact that this is a Gold Label leads some fans to suspect that a mass-market variant may show up later. It’s always possible, but if you like this design, preordering is probably the safest play.

Will you preorder this particular iteration of Batman’s faithful sidekick in plastic? Let us know in the comment section below!

