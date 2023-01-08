Hot Toys Offers a Photo-Real Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor didn’t play Obi-Wan Kenobi in any of The Clone Wars animated series, but he remains now and forever the face of the character in his younger years. So while the actor may never have donned the combo of clone armor bits and Jedi robes, Hot Toys‘ newest figure depicts exactly that. A new Ewan head with rolling eyeballs can switch out for a Clone helmet, while the armor pieces augment his poseable robes beneath. An elegant combination for a more civilized age, one might say. This is the General Kenobi who was Leia’s only hope.

Here’s the official word: “The amazingly crafted collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with striking likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, masterfully made Jedi outfit and armor parts, LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, an interchangeable Clone Trooper helmet, an attachable cape, a hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker and holocaster, also a display stand!”

Reasonably priced by Hot Toys standards at $279, Obi-Wan ships sometime in 2024, and payment plans allow collectors to space out the cash till then. Take a look through the gallery below to get a better look at the figure in all his poses. Then let us know what you think in comments!

