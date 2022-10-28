Transformers Deathsaurus Is the Newest HasLab Project

Hasbro previously brought Japanese Transformers canon to toys via a crowdfunded Victory Saber figure. But what’s a good hero without a nemesis? Deathsaurus can now come to collections everywhere, to recreate the final battle from the anime Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers: Victory. Like Victory Saber, and unlike most HasLabs, Deathsaurus comes priced at a relatively affordable $179.99, which is not an abnormal price tag for Transformers.

The Decepticon tyrant includes two transforming Micromasters that attach to his chest, and can himself turn into griffon-dragon alt mode. At 14,000 backers, Hasbro will add a weapons pack including the living metal cannon, flail, and blast effects. At 17,000 backers, he’ll get an adaptable stand that works with robot and alt mode, as well as a throne befitting a Decepticon.

Per his official bio, “One of the most feared beings in the known universe, Deathsaurus has spread his reign of terror and destruction for eons. The only force stopping him from achieving ultimate power has been that annoyance of an Autobot, Star Saber. But his brilliant mind has thought up a new plan, and this time, nothing can stop the Emperor of Destruction.”

