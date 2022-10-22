NECA’s Back to the Future Accessory Set Includes Einstein and More

NECA has been hinting at this item for a while, and now we finally have the details. The Back to the Future accessory set looks to include items that ought to have been included with previous figures, but simply proved too costly to pack in and still meet the price point. Soon fans can get them online in a set, exclusively through the NECA store.

Included in the set, most importantly, is Einstein the dog. But that’s not all. For 1955 Doc Brown, a bonus head includes the mind-reading helmet that doesn’t work. 1985 Doc gets even more: his radiation suit hood, a case of plutonium, walkie-talkie (and hand to hold it), and two different car license plates (burned and not). For 2015 Marty, separate sneakers and their carrying case come with. And for Tales From Space Marty, a special hand to do the Vulcan salute. Bonus paper accessories include the fax firing 2015 Marty, and the letter Marty writes in 1955 to warn Doc of his fate.

The open preorder begins Wednesday, with a price tag of $34.99. Don’t make Darth Vader threaten to melt your brain if you don’t do what he says.

