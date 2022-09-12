Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom Scripted Podcast Series Premieres Today

The grim future of the Marvel Universe can finally be experienced through the eyes of one its most dangerous villains. Since last summer, the House of Ideas has been releasing new scripted podcasts under its Wastelanders banner. Each podcast followed an older, grizzled hero as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic United States. Now, its Doctor Doom’s turn to explore these ruins for himself. Starting today, listeners can begin streaming Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, the fifth installment of the Wastelanders saga that finds the title character on a quest for revenge.

Dylan Baker, who famously appeared as Curt Connors in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, provides the voice of Doom, reprising the role he originated in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. Many years ago, when countless Marvel heroes were wiped out on The Day The Villains Won (also known as V-Day), Doom was betrayed by several of his former allies. For the next 30 years, he faced imprisonment. But after gaining his freedom, he seeks vengeance on those who wronged him. And he finds an unlikely partner in Valeria Richards (Rebecca Naomi Jones), the daughter of Reed and Sue. But Val may not be as loyal to Doom as she pretends to be.

Additional cast members include Danny Burstein as the Hulk, Keith David as Kingpin, John Hawkes as Klaw, Kristen Johnston as She-Hulk, Elijah Jones as Johnny Claymore, Hamish Linklater as Sandman, and Luke Kirby as Maximus. Nadine Malouf is also returning as Cora, the Rigellian Recorder who narrated the events of Marvel’s Star-Lord podcast.

Mark Waid, who had a very memorable run on Fantastic Four, is co-writing the series with James Kim. Jade King Carroll serves as the podcast’s director, which also features original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips.

“I’ve written plenty of Fantastic Four comics in my time,” said Waid in a new statement. “But I’ve never had more fun – or brought a greater sense of menace and dread to our heroes – than in this story. James Kim was an excellent partner. And combining his skills with my Marvel Comics knowledge, we were able to create something special.”

“I grew up watching the nineties Fantastic Four animated series,” added Kim. “And I was always drawn to Doctor Doom because he’s one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe. What drew me to this project was the amazing story Mark Waid laid the groundwork for – pairing Doctor Doom with his greatest nemesis’ daughter, Valeria Richards. The story starts where they are both at the lowest points of their lives. And when I started writing on this series, I also was at rock bottom. So, it was cathartic to put that energy into these characters, and to figure out the means they will go to get what they want.”

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom are currently available on the SiriusXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited. Episode 1 is also available on all major podcast platforms. The remaining eight chapters will air on a weekly basis.

