Create the Darkest Knight With McFarlane Toys’ Speed Metal Flash Wave

Casual fans think McFarlane Toys makes every single DC Multiverse figure wave about Batman, but that’s not true at all. Why, his next wave will feature all Flash figures! And they’ll even come with build-a-figure pieces, to create a larger figure of…Oh. Yeah. A Batman. In this case, The Darkest Knight, a.k.a. the evolved, pure energy form of The Batman Who Laughs. The wave is even themed after the Flash spinoff from Batman’s Dark Nights Death Metal run: Speed Metal.

Per the official synopsis, this is the plot of Speed Metal: “It’s the drag race from hell in this one-shot tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers. Thankfully, Wally has backup in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It’s a knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights!”

In keeping with the Dark Nights Metal aesthetic, the four Flashes feature costume redesigns that might be appropriate for post-apocalypse rock concerts. And Barry in particular favors a “Sun’s out, guns out” look.

Kid Flash stays a touch more conventional.

But in the end, you know the one Todd McFarlane had the most fun designing was the build-a-figure. Because it’s an evil Batman. He’s learning the Marvel Legends rule of forcing fans to buy easy repaints in order to get the cool figure.

Full sets and individual figures are up now for preorder at Entertainment Earth. Expect them to arrive next month sometime. (Superhero Hype is an affiliate partner with Entertainment Earth, and may earn fees based on purchases through site links.)

Recommended Reading: Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1

