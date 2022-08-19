Lucasfilm Announces a New Star Wars Novel Featuring Cal Kestis

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (a sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order) will hit stores next year with Cameron Monaghan reprising his role as Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis. The success of the original video game made Monaghan’s character one of the most promising new additions to the Star Wars universe. But before Survivor hits next-gen consoles in 2023, Cal will embark on another journey in the spring. Lucasfilm has announced a new Star Wars novel that takes place after Fallen Order, but before its highly-anticipated sequel.

The book is titled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and it was written by author Sam Maggs. Story details are slim, but it features Cal leading his allies from the first game on a new adventure. Presumably, this includes Cere Junda, Greez Dritus, Nightsister Merrin, and BD-1—which means the novel might explain why most of these characters were absent from Survivor’s first trailer, which debuted at Star Wars Celebration back in May. The trailer also showed their starship, the Mantis, crash-landing on a desert planet.

Maggs is no stranger to the sci-fi and fantasy realms. Her most recent novel, The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope, was published by Marvel in 2020. Additionally, she has written comics based on Rick & Morty, Transformers, and Critical Role campaigns. Maggs has also dabbled in the video game industry, writing for titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Call of Duty: Vanguard. She was also involved with development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. It’s unclear what her role was, but she ultimately left the project after nine months.

Battle Scars isn’t the only Star Wars Jedi book coming our way next year. Dark Horse has also revealed plans to release The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which chronicles the upcoming sequel’s production. Gamers can expect to see the usual assortment of concept illustrations and new insights from the developers themselves.

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars will hit bookstores on March 7, 2023. It will be followed by the release of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on May 2, 2023.

