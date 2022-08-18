Exclusive: Diamond Select Venompool PVC Diorama Final Product Reveal

We got a glimpse of this bad boy in prototype form at Comic-Con. Now Superhero Hype is proud to debut the first final product images of the Diamond Select Venompool PVC diorama. The hulking hybrid of Marvel’s two most popular antiheroes, Venompool can eat your brain or stab your heart. But it’s anyone’s guess whether he crushes more on Tom Hardy or Hugh Jackman. Venompool comes posed taking a knee in a pool of symbiote goo as he ponders his next murderous move.

Here’s the official description: “Deadpool just got deadlier! Merged with the Venom symbiote, the Merc with a (big) Mouth bares a row of sharp teeth and a long tongue as he slashes with his twin katanas. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!”

Preorders begin tomorrow at most collectibles retailers, with a $125 price point. Expect delivery next spring.

Venompool debuted in the Contest of Champions video game, created by Deadpool as part of a fake cooking show. Thanks to his massive size and monstrous appearance, he quickly inspired several collectibles and became a fan favorite despite having very little lore. Expect that to change as he sells more toys.

What do you think of this Venompool PVC? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.