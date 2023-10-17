Mary Jane, Medusa and More Star on 2024’s Women of Marvel One-Shot Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed Carmen Carnero’s cover art for the upcoming 2024 edition of Women of Marvel #1.

Revealed at New York Comic Con 2023, Carnero’s cover for next year’s Women of Marvel one-shot features a who’s who of female Marvel heroes. The star-studded lineup includes Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Ororo Munroe/Storm, Medusalith Amaquelin/Medusa, Betsy Braddock/Psylocke, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and Mary Jane Watson/Jackpot. Due for release in February, the comic itself is co-written by Gail Simone. Additional writers, as well as the book’s artists, will be announced at a later time.

Check out Carmen Carnero’s cover for Women of Marvel #1 (2024) below:

Women of Marvel is an annual one-shot

Women of Marvel as a comic book has its origins as a two-issue limited series that released in late 2010. The House of Ideas revived the title as a one-shot in 2021, with subsequent editions releasing in 2022 and 2023. These anthology one-shots assemble all-star rosters of writers and artists to celebrate the women of the Marvel Universe.

Of course, Women of Marvel is also the title of an official Marvel podcast hosted by Ellie Pyle and Preeti Chhibber. In each episode, Pyle and Chhibber “are joined by guests for inspiring conversations that spotlight women characters and creators that have made a powerful and positive impact on the Marvel Universe.” Last Wednesday, Women of Marvel released its 301st episode, which centers on iconic mutant telepath Emma Frost.

Women of Marvel #1 goes on sale in February 2024 from Marvel Comics.