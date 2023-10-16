Sensational She-Hulk Preview Reestablishes Superpowered Fight Club

There may be no talking about Fight Club, but there’s plenty to say about She-Hulk and her Punch Club. Marvel Comics has released a preview of Sensational She-Hulk #1, confirming the informal meetup of heroes and villains looking to brawl is still going strong.

Written by Rainbow Rowell, with art by Andrés Genolet and Dee Cunniffe, Sensational She-Hulk #1 establishes the status quo of Jennifer Walters’ life. She’s dating cosmic hero Jack of Hearts, and made peace with long-time rival Titania. Unfortunately, a real fight breaks out when Titania brings her husband, the Absorbing Man, to Punch Club. This irks the ever-loving, blue-eyed Thing.

Check out the preview of The Sensational She-Hulk #1 below:

The Origins of She-Hulk’s Punch Club

The idea for Punch Club spun out of the first issue of the 2022 She-Hulk series. It was here that Titania sought out Jennifer Walters, looking to brawl. The two long-time rivals started talking, and came to realize the value of giving bruisers a less destructive way of honing their skills — and venting their rage.

To that end, Jennifer suggested they form a Punch Club, where they could work out in a vacant area without fear of hurting civilians. The idea proved a success, with The Thing and Titania’s old partner in crime Volcana joining the club as well. Iron Fist and Luke Cage also attended the club’s meetings, but only to watch.

The Punch Club is an interesting idea that addresses a common problem in superhero media. It is often difficult for people with super strength to find a way to hone their skills safely. By establishing the Punch Club, Jennifer Walters found a low-cost way to build her strength and fighting skills without tearing down half of Manhattan in the process. It also enables her to spare her wardrobe, keeping her rivals from trying to jump her while she’s wearing her best suit.

Sensational She-Hulk #1 releases on October 18, 2023.