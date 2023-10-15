Si Spurrier, Aaron Campbell Reunite for New Hellblazer Series

Next year, writer Simon “Si” Spurrier and artist Aaron Campbell reunite for John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America — a new eight-part DC Black Label series.

Per The Beat, DC announced Dead in America at New York Comic Con 2023. Due to launch in January 2024, the book serves as a direct sequel to Spurrier and Campbell’s 12-part John Constantine: Hellblazer series — which itself ran from November 2019 to November 2020 as part of the Neil Gaiman-curated Sandman Universe. Dead in America ups the ante on this front, as the new series will actually feature an appearance by Dream of the Endless himself. With U.K. native John Constantine making his way to the States, readers can also expect a not-so-warm reunion with Swamp Thing.

Check out Aaron Campbell’s cover art for John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #1 below:

What is John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America about?

“In John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, John has cheated death once again — but his heart’s not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder,” an official synopsis for Spurrier and Campbell’s latest Hellblazer story reads. “Naturally, it’s all John’s fault — it always is. But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John’s help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it’s using the sand from Dream’s pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives — but he’s going to need help from someone he hasn’t spoken to in years. Someone he wasn’t always … all that kind to. Someone … or some … Thing?”

Of course, John is no stranger to Dream’s pouch of sand. The Liverpudlian street mage previously joined forces with the Lord of Dreams to locate the mystical item in 1989’s Sandman #3. Notably, John claimed he was unable to open the pouch himself. According to Spurrier, however, “he’s a big bloody liar.”

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #1 goes on sale January 16, 2024 from DC