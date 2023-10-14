Marvel Comics Is Resurrecting Magneto in 2024

Marvel Comics has announced Resurrection of Magneto, a new four-issue limited series that will see the Master of Magnetism return from the grave.

As revealed at New York Comic Con, Resurrection of Magneto will launch in January 2024 as part of the Fall of the House of X. The four-part series comes from writer Al Ewing and artist Luciano Vecchio. “On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit — but Krakoa fell,” an official synopsis for issue #1 reads. “The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm — as the epic conclusion to the Krakoan age looms –- to bring their oldest enemy home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X … but after all he did, and all that was done to him, can Magneto bear to return?”

Check out Stefano Caselli‘s cover art for Resurrection of Magneto #1 below:

How did Magneto die?

Magneto met his demise in X-Men: Red #7, which released last October as part of the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event. Amid the Eternals’ war on mutantkind, Magneto had been forced to defend Arakko from the ancient Eternal known as Uranos. Uranos was initially victorious, laying waste to the mutant nation and nearly killing Magneto in the process.

When it came time for a rematch with Uranos, Magneto and his allies were ultimately victorious — though victory came at the cost of Magneto’s life. The former villain died in Storm’s arms. A mourning Storm subsequently took Magneto’s place on the Seat of Loss.

Resurrection of Magneto #1 goes on sale January 24, 2024 from Marvel Comics.